'Bubbling' Burrell ready to return for Saints against London Irish

Luther Burrell is in contention to play a part in Saints' Aviva Premiership clash with London Irish at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

The centre has not featured since suffering a calf injury during the victory against Gloucester on January 6.

But technical coaching consultant Alan Gaffney has confirmed Burrell is now back in full training and 'bubbling' to get back in the action.

"Luther's trained fully during the past two days and he's in contention for selection this weekend," Gaffney said.

"He's bubbling at the present time, which is great to see.

"He's settled, which is fantastic, he's in a really good frame of mind and it's great to see him that way."

Alex Waller has also been making his way back from injury, with the prop having broken his arm in the defeat to Newcastle Falcons on December 1.

"There was a very minor setback," said Gaffney.

"We were expecting Alex back around now but it will only be a short period of time before he returns.

"Whether it's one week or two weeks, he's not far away.

"It's looking very rosy."