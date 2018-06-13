Brookes thanks Saints after signing for Wasps

Kieran Brookes has expressed his gratitude to Saints after being confirmed as a Wasps player.

The tighthead prop played 73 times for Northampton after joining from Newcastle Falcons in 2015.

But he was out of contract this summer and has decided to make the switch to Wasps.

Brookes, who has won 16 England caps, said: "I am looking forward to joining Wasps and working with Dai (Young) and the staff there.

“There are also plenty of players I already have experience of playing with for England.

“Wasps have done well in recent seasons and hopefully I can play a part as the club tries to push on to the next level.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Saints, and would like to thank the players, staff and fans for all their support."

Brookes started his Saints career in fine style, continually putting opposition props in the sin bin thanks to some strong work at the scrum.

But after an injury midway through his first season, the 27-year-old was not able to reach the same heights.

He continued to be a regular in the No.3 shirt, keeping the likes of Jamal Ford-Robinson and Paul Hill in recent times.

And Wasps boss Dai Young is delighted to have acquired the services of Brookes.

“Kieran is a proven operator at Premiership and international level over a number of years," Young said.

“He is a good addition to our squad, and adds to a pool of props which mixes experience with some fast-developing younger players.

“As we all know, having a solid set-piece is a crucial component in a successful team. Kieran’s arrival will further boost us in this area, and he also offers plenty around the park both with ball in hand and defensively.”