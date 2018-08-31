BREAKING: Northants batsman Ben Duckett signs for Nottinghamshire

Batsman Ben Duckett has left Northants and signed for Nottinghamshire.

The left-hander has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Trent Bridge, and leaves the County Ground immediately as he has joined Notts on loan for the remainder of the current season.

The 23-year-old has spent his whole career at Northants, making his way up through the age groups, into the Academy and then contributing to a hugely successful period for the club.

He was in the Steelbacks squad that claimed two NatWest T20 Blast titles, as well reaching the final in 2015, and was part of the Championship team that fell just short of promotion into division one in 2017.

Duckett’s form for Northants saw him pick up Test caps for England, as well as one-day international honours.

“I’ve had 12 fantastic years at Northants, who I can’t thank enough for all the support and success experienced in recent seasons.” said Duckett.

Northants chairman of cricket Nigel Felton said: “We are disappointed to be losing a player of Ben’s potential.

“He enjoyed international recognition and contributed significantly to domestic success whilst at the County. We wish him all the very best for the future.”