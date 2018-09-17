Boyd wants Saints to use new wing Naiyaravoro better

Chris Boyd says Taqele Naiyaravoro was 'a little bit rusty' in the 38-27 defeat to Saracens.

But the Saints boss feels his side also need to learn to use their gargantuan wing better than they did at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

Naiyaravoro was handed his Northampton debut from the off as he lined up in the No.14 shirt in the Gallagher Premiership clash.

He did get the chance to excite the crowd with some trademark carries, but Saints weren't able to get him fully involved in the action during his 57 minutes on the field.

And Boyd said: "T was a little bit rusty and he didn't get a lot of opportunities.

"There are not a lot of guys who put their hip into Billy Vunipola and come off nicely so we know what he is: he's a big guy, he's powerful, we just need to get him into positions where we can use him slightly better."

Naiyaravoro scored 15 tries for the Waratahs in Super Rugby last season, steering his former team to the semi-finals at the end of July.

He had a three-week break before arriving at Saints a couple of weeks ago and his only game time prior to the Saracens showdown came for the Wanderers against Leicester.

But he has already made a big impact on his new team-mates.

"He is amazing," said Tom Collins, who was on the other wing for Saints. "I'm learning bits from him and there's so much you can take, even though I'm not 140kg!.

"He's doing well and he's enjoying it."