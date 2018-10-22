Boyd to give Saints' young guns a chance to fire at Franklin's Gardens

Saints' kids will get a chance to show they're alright this Saturday as boss Chris Boyd prepares to rest some regular first-team players for the Premiership Rugby Cup opener against Bristol Bears.

The likes of David Ribbans and Teimana Harrison will be given a well-earned break as Boyd takes the opportunity to blood some youngsters at Franklin's Gardens.

Saints will spend the next three weeks playing in the Premiership Rugby Cup, with games at Wasps and Gloucester to follow this weekend's home clash.

And Boyd has outlined his selection plans ahead of the Bears battle.

"We'd mapped out a team that might play against Bristol this week and I think the average age of the back line is going to be about 15!," quipped Boyd.

"It's not quite that, but it's a real opportunity for us in this next three weeks to give all of our youngsters an opportunity.

"Eight or 10 guys who have played a lot of football are going to have a week off - guys like Dave Ribbans, Teimana Harrison, Piers Francis, Ace (Tuala). They will get a rest for a week and we'll bring our youngsters in.

"It's really exciting and our coaching group is really looking forward to seeing those boys play.

"It will be interesting and I've had a lot of good one-on-ones with the youngsters in the past few weeks. They all know they are playing for contracts and future credibility for themselves and the Saints so it's exciting."