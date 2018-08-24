Boyd savours first Franklin's Gardens game as Saints beat Glasgow

New boss Chris Boyd savoured his first Franklin's Gardens game, saying it was a 'great' experience.

Boyd steered Saints to a 41-15 victory against Glasgow Warriors in the final pre-season match of the summer.

The black, green and gold have bagged three wins from as many matches, adding Glasgow's name to a list of victims that already included Ospreys and the Dragons.

And Boyd enjoyed the experience of watching Saints get the job done in front of more than 6,000 supporters on Friday night.

"It was great," said the Kiwi boss, who has arrived from Super Rugby side the Hurricanes.

"It's a great ground and I got a taste for how the crowd will be even though it was half a crowd, which was good for a pre-season game.

"Hopefully we can come back here in a couple of weeks (against Harlequins) and get significantly more fans in here, get the crowd behind us. It makes a big difference."

A penalty try plus efforts from James Haskell, James Fish, Ken Pisi, James Grayson and Cobus Reinach (2) earned Saints a comfortable success against Glasgow.

And Boyd said: "We were a little bit loose in some things but overall, the stuff we wanted to focus on we generally got right.

"There's still plenty of good learnings for us so that's the positive thing."

On pre-season as a whole, Boyd, who takes his team to Gloucester for their Gallagher Premiership opener next Saturday, added: "I'm really happy with pre-season but as we've just said, we've got zero championship points out of those games, but we have got some good confidence.

"The most pleasing thing was that the stuff we identified we needed to improve, we worked on and did improve.

"Each game has had areas we want to get better at and it's testament to the guys that they've been keen to learn, engage and get better. It's been great."