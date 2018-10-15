Boyd issues stirring rallying call to Saints ahead of Dragons battle

Chris Boyd has urged Saints to 'keep boxing' as they look to bounce back from their big defeat to Clermont Auvergne.

Boyd's men were beaten 41-20 by the French giants in the Challenge Cup opener at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.

Saints shipped six tries before late scores from Tom Collins and David Ribbans gave the scoreline a slightly more respectable look.

And the black, green and gold must now recover quickly as they prepare for a Challenge Cup game at the Dragons, who thrashed Timisoara Saracens last weekend, on Friday night.

"I walked into the changing room (after the defeat to Clermont) and everyone is standing there looking for a prayer," Boyd said. "I said 'for Christ's sake, no one's died in here'. It's not the result we wanted, but life goes on.

"We've got to find some solutions and we'll get our heads together this week.

"We might have to do something a little bit different and change things up going to the Dragons this week, but we need to find some solutions and keep boxing.

"It's the old analogy: there's no shame getting knocked down, it's what you do after that counts.

"You've got to get back up and keep fighting, and I see plenty of fight in this side, which is promising for me."