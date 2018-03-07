Boyd held the key to Vesty 'jumping at' chance to join Saints

Sam Vesty says he jumped at the chance to join Saints.

The 36-year-old will arrive at Franklin's Gardens this summer, following the conclusion of his duties as Worcester Warriors backs coach.

He will link up with Hurricanes head coach Chris Boyd, who will take up the role of director of rugby at Saints ahead of next season.

And Vesty can't want to get started as attack coach at Saints.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining a massive club in Northampton Saints, and to be given the opportunity to work with and learn from Chris Boyd,” the former Leicester and Bath utility back said.

“This is a brilliant opportunity and one I jumped at taking.

“There are already a top-quality set of backs in Saints’ squad, and the prospect of adding the likes of Dan Biggar and Taqele Naiyaravoro to those ranks is thrilling as a coach.

“All the building blocks are in place for us to be very successful at Franklin’s Gardens.

“I hope to be able to contribute towards a side that plays really exciting rugby; I want to encourage players to express themselves, and to back themselves to be able to go out and execute positive rugby.”

Vesty was skills coach on England's successful tour of Argentina last summer, working with the likes of Piers Francis and Harry Mallinder.

He has been coaching at Worcester since retiring in 2013 and has impressed at club and international level.

“We’re delighted that Sam has agreed to come on board at Franklin’s Gardens," said Saints CEO Mark Darbon.

“Sam is a very promising young coach, and it’s no surprise Chris Boyd was keen to secure his signature given what he has shown at club and international level.

“As our new director of rugby, Chris was at the centre of this decision, and I am confident that Sam can help take us to the next level on the pitch.”