Boyd backs Naiyaravoro to be a big hit at Saints

Saints boss Chris Boyd believes summer signing Taqele Naiyaravoro will be a big hit at Franklin's Gardens this season.

Naiyaravoro was in fantastic form for the Waratahs in Super Rugby, steering them to the semi-finals last month.

He scored 15 tries in total, equalling the record for the most tries scored in a Super Rugby season.

And he will be winging his way to Saints as he bids to propel his new team to glory.

"He's going to get in at the end of this week or the start of next," said Boyd when asked about Naiyaravoro's arrival date at Tuesday's media session.

"He's been phenomenal in the Super Rugby competition for the Waratahs and he'll bring size on the outside.

"Not many Fijians like the cold but he's been in Scotland before (Naiyaravoro spent time with Glasgow Warriors) so he's a little bit acclimatised.

"He's a very big man who has some real attributes and if he does well here, he'll become a crowd favourite."