Taylor salutes Cameron for 'fantastic performance' and looks forward to rematch

Cameron claimed the victory over 10 intense rounds, earning a majority decision at the sold-out 3Arena.

It was her 18th win in as many fights as a professional as she finally ended Taylor's unbeaten run of 22 successive victories in as many bouts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the fight, Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn confirmed there is a rematch clause and he expects the pair to square up again in Dublin in the autumn.

Katie Taylor

And Taylor, who was fighting in Ireland for the first time as a professional, said: "It was obviously a very close fight.

"It's not how I wanted my homecoming to go, but I'm just so grateful for all the support regardless. Thank you so much.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Congratulations to Chantelle for the fantastic performance and thank you so much for the opportunity to fight for your belts.

"I'm looking forward to the rematch."

Cameron took it to Taylor from the off, showing no signs of nerves.

But Taylor, who was trying to claim Cameron’s five super lightweight belts, insists it was something she fully expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I wasn't surprised how fast she was - I expected everything that came my way," Taylor said.

"It was a tough, gruelling 10 rounds, like I expected it to be.