Cameron is set for the biggest fight of her career, and one of the biggest fights of all-time when she squares up to Katie Taylor in Dublin on Saturday.

The 3Arena in Dublin will host the huge undisputed world title clash.

Cameron's five super lightweight belts on the line in front of what is sure to be a hostile sell-out crowd.

Eddie Hearn with Chantelle Cameron (right) and Katie Taylor (picture by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

But the 32-year-old will have a lot of support from Northampton, with plenty of fans set to travel over to back the town star.

And Matchroom Sport chairman Hearn said: "This is a 50/50 fight.

"It's an all-time great in Katie Taylor against someone who has the potential to be an all-time great in Chantelle Cameron.

"Of course the city of Dublin and the country of Ireland is behind her (Taylor), but Northampton will be screaming and shouting for Chantelle and so they should be. They should be very proud of her."

Cameron is desperate to put on a show for her fans and to bring her belts home.

She said: "Northampton is a small little town but I love my town, it's where I was born and bred.

"It's so nice to know that people are travelling over because it's obviously expensive and the hotels are crazy money but it's heartwarming to have so many people coming over from Northampton to support me.

"It means the world to me.