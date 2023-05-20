'I showed I'm a proper fighter' - Cameron delighted after delivering in Dublin

Cameron secured a majority decision success over 10 intense rounds to spoil Taylor's homecoming. It was the Bray native's first fight in Ireland as a professional.

​​It was also a battle of the undisputed world champions, with Cameron's five super lightweight belts on the line in front of a hostile sell-out crowd at a sold-out 3Arena.

Both boxers went into the showdown defending 100 per cent records as professionals, with world lightweight champion Taylor having won all 22 of her bouts, and Cameron all 17 of hers.

But Taylor has finally been defeated - and it is Cameron who has done it.

"It was an unbelievable atmosphere and it was just a shame it wasn't for me, but Katie's got a great following and this is a great country to fight in," Cameron said.

"I've had a great fight week even though I was the underdog and I was getting a lot of boos.

"But I showed character, I showed I'm a proper fighter.

Chantelle Cameron secured a superb win in Dublin

"I brought my belts here, I went up against the pound for pound best and I've come out on top so I showed some guts there."

Cameron started the fight on the front foot, and that was largely where she stayed as she secured a phenomenal success.

"It's my strength and (trainers) Jamie (Moore) and Nige (Travis) hold me back a few times because I get hit too much, but I don't mind getting hit.

"It's just one of them where they let me off the leash.

"Katie is so fast, she's rapid, she's tough and she's one of the greatest female fighters there is."

One of the judges scored the fight a draw, leaving Cameron to fear that she would not get the verdict she deserved.

But she was finally announced as the winner and she was beaming as she savoured her post-fight celebrations.

"I was petrified because it's happened to my team before and I was worried I wouldn't get the decision," Cameron said.

"It was a close fight, I knew it was going to be a close fight because Katie's a great fighter, pound for pound the best woman boxer there is.

"I turned up to the occasion.