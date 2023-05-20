Cameron claims sensational win in Dublin as Northampton star spoils Taylor's homecoming
Chantelle Cameron produced a simply sensational display to beat Katie Taylor in her own backyard on Saturday night.
Cameron claimed a majority decision victory over 10 incredible rounds to spoil Taylor's homecoming. It was the Bray native's first fight in Ireland as a professional.
It was also a battle of the undisputed world champions, with Cameron's five super lightweight belts on the line in front of a hostile sell-out crowd at a sold-out 3Arena.
Both boxers went into the showdown defending 100 per cent records as professionals, with world lightweight champion Taylor having won all 22 of her bouts, and Cameron all 17 of hers.
But Taylor has finally been defeated - and it is Cameron who has done it.
The Northampton star started the fight on the front foot, and that was largely where she stayed as she secured a phenomenal success.