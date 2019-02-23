Boss Boyd salutes Saints as they keep cool to beat Bath

Chris Boyd hailed Saints for showing 'good tenacity and commitment' as they secured a last-gasp win against Bath at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

David Ribbans powered over from the final play of the game and James Grayson held his nerve to convert, earning a 27-26 success.

Saints celebrated a dramatic success

It was a second Gallagher Premiership home win in as many weeks for Saints, who are now up to fifth in the standings.

And Boyd was happy with the spirit his side showed, having been behind for long periods of the game.

"It was one of those games but we're delighted to get a victory here, especially at home in front of our supporters," the Saints boss said.

"We're far from happy with how we're played but the fact we kept our composure and managed to sneak across the line was a pretty fair effort.

"We're trying to encourage the players to play what they see and at times when Bath slowed our ruck down, which they did very well, we were a little bit optimistic in continuing to trying to play rather than hunting territory.

"We had a 100 per cent goalkicking effort from James Grayson and despite some failings, we showed good tenacity and commitment to get the victory."

Rory Hutchinson and man of the match Alex Mitchell also scored for Saints.

And Boyd added: "It's the first time we played a game where we were under a lot of pressure and won.

"We kept our composure and to get across the line is a pretty good effort.

"If we hadn't got over the line, Bath would have probably attributed the win to some really gutsy defence when I thought for all money we would score, particularly at the start.

"Their scramble defence was particularly good."