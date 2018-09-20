Boss Boyd not fazed by spell away from Franklin's Gardens

Chris Boyd is not fazed by the fact that Saints will spend the next three weekends away from Franklin's Gardens.

The black, green and gold go to Bath and Bristol before hosting Leicester Tigers at Twickenham.

Saints do not play at the Gardens again until Clermont Auvergne come calling in the Challenge Cup opener on October 13.

And Boyd said: "I haven't quite got my head around this home and away thing - it's not such a big thing where I come from - but clearly Bath away on Saturday is a tough proposition.

"They've got a big forward pack, they cart through the middle of the field well and they've got danger on the outside.

"They're a good side and they've started with a win and a draw from their three games to date so they will be tough at home.

"We are making progress but at some point in time all of that effort needs to convert into winning games.

"Rome wasn't built in a day but we're trying to build as fast as we can."