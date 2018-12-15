Boss Boyd looking ahead to Worcester double after heavy snow scuppers Saints

Chris Boyd immediately switched his attentions to Saints’ Worcester double after Saturday afternoon’s Challenge Cup clash with Timisoara Saracens was cancelled.

The black, green and gold were thwarted by heavy snowfall in Romania, meaning they will now have to wait for a decision from EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) on an allocation of Pool 1 points.

That decision is set to be made early next week, with Saints flying back from Timisoara earlier than originally scheduled today.

The Wanderers host Worcester in the Premiership Rugby Shield on Monday night before Saints travel to Sixways to face the Warriors in a key Gallagher Premiership game on Friday night.

And Boyd will think carefully about his team selections this week.

The Saints boss said: “We’ve got a game against Worcester on Monday night in the A League (Premiership Rugby Shield) and then a Premiership game at Worcester on Friday night so we’ll have to think carefully about the guys who need to play on Monday and the guys who need a bit of preparation for the Friday game so that’s going to take a bit of thinking through.”

On the cancellation of the game at Timisoara, Boyd said: “Everyone tried really hard (to get the match on). The local people here rallied around, trying to clear the ground but in the end the referee (Joy Neville) probably rightfully decided it was never going to clear.

“The weather’s not looking great, as predicted by Michael Fish.

“For our supporters - quite a few of them came over - and we hope they had a nice dinner and a couple of drinks to make up for the fact they’re not getting any footy today.”