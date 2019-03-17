Boss Boyd delighted to bring 'deserved' silverware to Saints

Chris Boyd says Saints is a club that deserves silverware - and he was delighted to bring them some as they saw off Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup final.

Tries from Teimana Harrison, Tom Wood and Ahsee Tuala helped the black, green and gold to beat Mark McCall's men 23-9 at a sold-out Franklin's Gardens on Sunday afternoon.



It was the first chance for Boyd, who arrived in Northampton from the Hurricanes last summer, to steer his new club to a trophy.



And he managed to do it, helping Saints to secure their first silverware since beating Saracens in the Premiership final in 2014.



"We're chuffed for the long-suffering supporters here," Boyd said.



"It's great for the young boys in the team and it's great for the old boys as well.



"Everyone's happy.



"It's a great club, it deserves some silverware and we're really pleased to have got it."



Saints were largely dominant, only allowing Saracens to register three Max Malins penalties.



And Boyd said: "There were some really good performances from us.



"I was a bit disappointed our discipline allowed them to stay in the game, but we're pleased to get the win.



"This competition has given opportunities for young guys to test themselves under pressure in meaningful games and it has unearthed some players.



"Guys like George Furbank have shown form in this competition that has carried them through to more first-team appearances.



"It's the same with the likes of Alex Moon, James Grayson and Alex Mitchell."