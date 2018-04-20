Biggar: Saints supporters should be really excited about next season

Dan Biggar believes exciting times beckon for Saints after spending time with the club's new coaches at Franklin's Gardens this week.

Wales and British & Irish Lions star Biggar, who will move to Northampton from the Ospreys ahead of next season, has been at the Gardens to meet new boss Chris Boyd and attack coach Sam Vesty.

Boyd has been in England all of this week as he continues to formulate plans for pre-season and beyond.

And Biggar hugely enjoyed spending time with the Kiwi, who will conclude his commitments as head coach of Super Rugby giants the Hurricanes before switching to Saints this summer.

"I met Chris Boyd and Sam Vesty on Wednesday, which was brilliant," Biggar said.

"I had a good sit-down chat with them and discussed plans for pre-season, ins and outs and the plan ahead of the season.

"All Saints supporters should be really excited about the appointments that have been made, in terms of Chris and Sam. Both have got a very good knowledge of the game and their records speak for themselves.

"It's all gearing up to be a really exciting season in Northampton."

Asked for his initial impressions of Boyd and Vesty, who will join Saints from Worcester Warriors, Biggar said: "The most important thing is that you've got to be a good guy to go on top of your rugby knowledge.

"They seemed accommodating if we have family things on during the season - they said 'no problem if you need to go to that'.

"It all comes across really positive and I'm really looking forward to getting my teeth into it in mid-June."