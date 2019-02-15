Biggar and Francis start for Saints against Sale

Dan Biggar and Piers Francis are back to boost Saints for their Gallagher Premiership clash with Sale Sharks at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

But the black, green and gold will be without David Ribbans and Teimana Harrison, who have been ruled out due to illness and a hamstring injury respectively.



Alex Moon is the man to replace Ribbans in the second row while Tom Wood, who came off the bench after just eight minutes last weekend, comes in for Harrison and captains the team.



Biggar is back in the 10 shirt as Wales do not have a Six Nations fixture this weekend.



Francis has not played since dislocating his shoulder in the win against Exeter Chiefs on December 28 but he resumed full training this week and goes straight back in at 12.



England Under-20 lock Alex Coles is in line for his Premiership debut if he is introduced from the bench.



Saints: Furbank; Tuala, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; van Wyk, Fish, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, Moon; Gibson, Ludlam, Wood (c).

Replacements: Marshall, Waller, Hill, Coles, Brüssow, Mitchell, Burrell, Collins.

Sale Sharks: S James; Solomona, O’Connor, Janse van Rensburg, McGuigan; MacGinty, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John; Evans, Phillips; Ross (c), B Curry, Beaumont.

Replacements: Neild, Bristow, Jones, Ostrikov, Strauss, Cliff, James, Reed.