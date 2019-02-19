Big boost for Northants as Cobb signs contract extension

Northants have been handed a big boost before the start of the new season with key batsman Josh Cobb extending his stay at the County.

The 27-year-old has agreed a new one-year deal, keeping him at the club until at least the end of the 2020 season.



Cobb joined Northants from his native Leicestershire in 2015 and quickly established himself as an integral member of the squad in all formats of the game.



Cobb's exploits in Twenty20 cricket have earned him a place in the record books.



In the 2016 final against Durham his knock of 80 from 48 balls helped the Steelbacks to victory and earned him the man of the match award.



He had claimed the same accolade in the 2011 final with Leicestershire, making him the first player to achieve the feat twice.



In 2018 he joined the elite group of batsmen - along with Lance Klusener, Richard Levi and David Willey - who have scored a T20 century for Northants, hitting 103 against the Birmingham Bears.



To date, Cobb has made more than 120 appearances for the County in all competitions.



"I've thoroughly enjoyed my first four years with the club," Cobb said.



"We've been competing for and winning trophies in three of the four years I have been here.



"After a tough test last year, I'm looking forward to us getting back on track this season and delighted to have extended my time at Northamptonshire."



Northants head coach David Ripley is delighted to keep hold of Cobb.



Ripley said: "It's great news that Josh has signed a new deal. His white ball cricket has been outstanding since joining us, one of the most consistent in the country.



"He backs his explosive batting up with economic off spin, excellent tactical knowledge and a very safe pair of hands in the field.



"I know there is more consistency to come in red ball cricket, where he can turn a game around very quickly."