Barrow can sense real optimism ahead of his first season at Saints

Dom Barrow says there is a lot of optimism at Saints ahead of the new season.

Barrow has signed on at Northampton after spells at Yorkshire Carnegie, Newcastle Falcons, Leicester Tigers and French club La Rochelle.

The lock will help to bolster the second row at Franklin's Gardens and will be competing with the likes of Courtney Lawes and Api Ratuniyarawa for a starting spot.

And Barrow is delighted to be part of a new-look Saints squad, which will be managed by new boss Chris Boyd in the forthcoming campaign.

“I’ve got no idea what’s gone on here previously but it certainly feels like there’s a lot of optimism around the camp," Barrow said.

"It feels like a fresh start; everyone’s digging in, putting the hard yards in at this stage to reap the rewards a bit further on in the season.

“I’m just looking forward to getting started to be honest.

"We’ve got a new group of coaches, very positive coaches, who want to play a really exciting and attractive brand of rugby which I think will suit the demographic of the squad that we’ve got.

“So, everyone’s raring to go and there’s a good buzz in the camp. We just want to see where we’re at.”

Barrow joined La Rochelle as a medical joker after being released from his Leicester contract in March.

And the 25-year-old took a lot from his short stint in France as he looks to be a regular starter at Saints when the new season begins with a trip to Gloucester on September 1.

"La Rochelle have incredible support, very flamboyant fans and they are loud regardless of how the game's going," Barrow said.

"It was completely different to anything I've experienced in England and it was an amazing experience.

"It is a very different league. The French seem to throw the ball around more with far less structure.

"It has its positives and negatives and if you can try to take the best of their game, in terms of the skill, there's a lot you can learn out there.

"It was a welcome change and now I'm pleased to have finally arrived here."