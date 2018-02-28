Australia star Horne is loving life at Saints

Rob Horne says he is loving life at Saints.

The Australian star arrived in Northampton prior to the start of the current campaign and has become a key figure at Franklin's Gardens.

Horne was Saints' star man at Sandy Park last Saturday, scoring once and setting up two further tries in the spirited 31-30 defeat to Exeter Chiefs.

The former Waratahs centre has scored six tries in 16 appearances so far this season.

And Horne said: "I'm loving it here.

"It's a good club with fantastic support.

"I'm very proud to wear the Saints jersey and I'm enjoying my time here.

"I'd like to be a part of the side that was top of the league and not where we've found ourselves at the moment, but you've got to be at your best every week individually and then as a collective we can do those things together.

"When you've played the game a little while, you have experiences in your career and you understand nothing is for ever and things can change very quickly, whether you're going well or not so well.

"I've experienced that and it's something for the group to take forward."

On the defeat at Exeter, Horne said: "As a collective, it was definitely one of our better performances.

"But it was certainly disappointing not to come away with five points.

"That spirit we showed has always been there throughout the season and during times when we haven't got results, that pride in the jersey has still been there.

"Unfortunately, we haven't got some of the results so far, but this is another opportunity to play at home at the weekend and I'm looking forward to it."

Saints face Sale Sharks in an Aviva Premiership clash at the Gardens on Saturday.

And Horne added: "Sale will be a huge challenge because they're playing some good rugby.

"They're a dangerous side with ability across the park and it's those players who can pull anything out.

"It's up to us to take our opportunities when we get them because we know they have players who can change a game with one thing."

Horne and Burrell certainly proved they could change a game last weekend, with the centre pairing coming to the fore for Saints.

And the Australian member of the duo was full of praise for his English team-mate.

"There's no surprise that I like playing alongside Luther," Horne said.

"He's got that rare combination of size and ability and I enjoy being in the same team as him.

"It seems to work well and hopefully we can both stay out there and do some good things."

Saints have won all four of their games at Franklin's Gardens since the turn of the year.

"This is one of the great venues here in England," Horne said.

"Our supporters get behind us and it makes life a lot easier for us and a lot more difficult for opposition sides.

"We always get great support here and there's no doubt they will be just as passionate and hostile towards Sale."

But if Saints do manage to beat Sale this Saturday, Horne won't be celebrating the success by posting on social media as he isn't interested in sites such as Twitter.

"I'm off the grid," he said.

"There's no reason for me not being on it, I just don't really feel the need for myself.

"Some blokes really enjoy it and thrive with that sort of thing, but it's not really me."