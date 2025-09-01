A Daventry football Supporters Club reaches 50th Anniversary

This October sees the 50th Anniversary of the DDCWWFCSC, founded on the 3rd October 1975 in the Dun Cow Daventry by Richard Meacock, Frank Hobbs and Chris Cox.

The club is still thriving, and has produced a 800 page book telling the stories of the members, the activities and events of the last 50 years.

Also planned to commemorate the Anniversary is a Gala Dinner at Molineux on Saturday 4th October, to be attended by members past and present and Wolves legends. Several Wolves dignitaries such as John Richards - who wrote the forward for the book - ex manager Graham Turner will be in attendance at Molineux.

Chairman Chris Cox says that the club continues to thrive and prosper, we are very proud of the book which took 18 months to produce, we are donating £5 from every book sold to Cancer Research, and need to sell almost every copy printed to break even.

“We have members at every Wolves game, and new members are always welcome, there are other activities to during the year, but the Dinner this year is the big one”. For membership details or how to get hold of a copy of the book please email [email protected]

