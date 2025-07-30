Last minute holidays: Travel in style and save 70% on this three-piece luggage set from Wowcher

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Writer

Published 30th Jul 2025, 09:15 BST
Last minute holidays: Travel in style and save 70% on this three-piece luggage set from Wowcher placeholder image
Last minute holidays: Travel in style and save 70% on this three-piece luggage set from Wowcher | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Spend more on your holiday and save on this durable three-piece luggage set now just £44.99.

Planning your next getaway? Whether it’s a weekend escape or an extended summer holiday, Wowcher has a travel essential you don’t want to miss. For a limited time, grab the 3-piece striped luggage set for only £44.99 (was £149.99) and save a huge 70%. With six colour options and a host of smart features, this set from Wowcher is the perfect for all your summer adventures.

This set ticks all the boxes: it’s affordable, spacious, secure, and stylish. Whether you're a frequent flyer or an occasional holiday-goer, the Wowcher 3-piece striped luggage set is an unbeatable deal that combines form and function.

Wowcher 3-piece striped luggage set

Shop now for £44.99

Wowcher 3-piece striped luggage setplaceholder image
Wowcher 3-piece striped luggage set | Wowcher

At just £44.99, this offer is a limited-time steal that savvy travellers won't want to pass up. Pack smart and travel in style shop now through Wowcher and get ready to roll into your next adventure effortlessly. Whether you're hopping on a short flight or packing for a long haul, this set adapts to your needs.

Travel stress-free with 360° spinner wheels that offer seamless mobility in any direction. The telescopic handle extends and locks securely, making airport dashes and train platform sprints much smoother.

Constructed with tough ABS hard shell casing, these suitcases are not only impact-resistant but also waterproof, ideal for unpredictable weather or rugged handling.

All three suitcases come with reinforced zippers and built-in locks to keep your valuables safe throughout your journey.

Specifications:

  • Cabin Bag: H 45cm x W 43cm x D 20cm
  • Medium Suitcase: H 58cm x W 36cm x D 22cm
  • Large Suitcase: H 65cm x W 45cm x D 24cm

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

placeholder image
47 Skin

Tired of battling breakouts and blemishes? 47 Skin’s Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum is the science-backed solution you’ve been waiting for. Powered by unique Silver Chitoderm, it kills 99.9% of bacteria while soothing and protecting sensitive skin. No harsh chemicals, no dryness — just clearer, calmer, glowing skin. Join thousands already seeing results in just weeks with this £29 best-seller.

Discover the Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum from 47 Skin and shop now at 47 Skin.

placeholder image
Canva

Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside.

Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.

Related topics:AffiliatesBoostWowcher
News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice