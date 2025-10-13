Is 10,000 steps a day is a myth? This app can help find the actual number of steps that’s right for you | WalkFit

10,000 Steps a day is a myth and this app can help find the real number of steps you need to do daily.

For years, we’ve been told that 10,000 steps a day is the “magic number” for health and weight loss. But here’s the truth: that number didn’t come from science, it came from marketing. Thanks to WalkFit by Welltech , one of the world’s leading walking and weight-loss apps, it’s easier than ever to set personalised step goals that actually work for you.

Where did the 10,000 steps idea come from?

The idea of walking 10,000 steps a day dates back to 1965, when a Japanese company launched a pedometer called “Manpo-kei”, which literally translates to “10,000-step meter.” The number was catchy, simple, and easy to remember, but it wasn’t based on any scientific research.

Since then, countless fitness trends and gadgets have adopted the “10,000 steps a day” mantra, turning it into an unspoken rule for better health. But modern research shows that the right number of daily steps depends on your age, weight, activity level, and goals not a one-size-fits-all number.

Studies have shown that walking fewer than 10,000 steps can still deliver major benefits. For many people, especially those just starting their fitness journey, 7,000 to 8,000 steps a day can significantly improve heart health, increase metabolism, and support sustainable weight loss. Walking should feel achievable, not intimidating, and that’s where WalkFit comes in.

What is the WalkFit app, and how does it work?

WalkFit by Welltech is redefining what walking for weight loss looks like. Instead of pushing everyone toward the same daily target, WalkFit uses your age, weight, and fitness level to create a customised plan that fits your lifestyle and helps you lose weight sustainably.

Designed for real people with real schedules, WalkFit doesn’t require gym memberships, extreme diets, or complicated routines. Whether you’re walking around the block, on your treadmill, or doing a quick indoor step workout, the app adapts to you.

Key Features Include:

Personalised walking & weight loss plans tailored to your goals

Indoor-friendly workouts like step aerobics and treadmill programs

Daily programs and fun challenges to keep you consistent

Motivation boosters like awards, badges, and streak tracking

Built-in step and calorie tracking to monitor progress effortlessly

Forget the 10,000-step myth. Your path to wellness doesn’t need to fit anyone else’s number, just your own.

