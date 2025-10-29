‘I was impressed’ with this tabletop fireplace that's perfect for making your home cosy this winter | Vonahaus

Transform your home into a warm and cosy space with the VonHaus bioethanol tabletop fireplace.

For those of us who dream of a roaring fireplace but live in spaces where one simply isn’t possible, the VonHaus Rectangle Bioethanol Tabletop Fireplace offers an elegant solution. Compact, stylish, and surprisingly practical, it transforms any room or even outdoor seating area into a warm, inviting retreat.

From the moment I unpacked it, I was impressed by how straightforward the assembly was. Within minutes, it was ready to grace my coffee table, immediately adding a touch of romance and sophistication to my living space.

The fire itself is mesmerising, casting a soft, natural glow that rivals a traditional fireplace, and the sleek rectangular design ensures it complements modern interiors without overwhelming them.

Vonhaus Tabletop Fire Features

Eco-friendly flames - smoke and ash free

Up to 1 hour burning time per use

Wind-resistant tempered glass sides

The only issue I had with the tabletop fireplace is that it doesn’t include the bioethanol fuel, so you’ll need to source this separately before enjoying the full experience. While this meant a short wait before I could light it for the first time, once I did, the cosy, flickering ambiance made it completely worthwhile.

Perfect for quiet nights in or even casual outdoor gatherings, the VonHaus tabletop fireplace is an accessible way to bring warmth, style, and a little bit of luxury into your home. It’s proof that even if a traditional fireplace isn’t an option, you don’t have to compromise on atmosphere or charm.

