Budget-friendly trench coats from New Look the perfect in-between season staple | New Look

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

New Look offers budget-friendly trench coats, making them the ideal coat from now and through Autumn.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the weather can’t quite make up its mind and it’s too chilly for lightweight jackets, too warm for winter coats, a trench coat becomes the ultimate wardrobe hero. This timeless piece, loved by designers season after season, is effortlessly chic and endlessly versatile.

But you don’t need to spend a fortune to achieve that polished, runway-inspired look. New Look’s latest collection offers designer-inspired trench coats at just £54.99, proving style and budget can go hand in hand.

Petite Stone Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat

Petite Stone Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat | New Look

Perfectly proportioned for smaller frames, this petite-friendly trench delivers the same sharp tailoring and classic double-breasted detail you’d expect from luxury labels. The stone hue is timeless and works seamlessly with a neutral palette.

Black Double Breasted Trench Coat

Black Double Breasted Trench Coat | New Look

For those who love a little drama, the black trench brings a sleek, city-chic vibe. Ideal for evenings out or for making a strong style statement, it’s a modern take on a wardrobe classic.

Stone Double Breasted Trench Coat

Stone Double Breasted Trench Coat | New Look

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.