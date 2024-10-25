The best Black Friday Apple Macbook Air deals and alternative lightweight laptops

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 on Monday night

The best price you can expect on an Apple Macbook Air and its competitors for Black Friday

Black Friday will be on 29 November in 2024 and one of the top items on shopping lists will be the Apple Macbook Air. Cheap laptops are one of the top searches during Black Friday according to search engine Google as people search for the best deals.

Lightweight laptops do not mean a lack of processing power of screen quality. Led by the incredible new 2024 Apple Macbook Air and its new M3 processor, there are a number of options on the market that combine compact size with high performance and stunning screen quality for streaming.

We have tracked the best price you can expect for the Apple Macbook Air and its main rivals including the discounts you can expect for Black Friday 2024.

Apple Macbook Air Black Friday prices

Apple’s lightweight laptop has been upgraded for 2024 and is the perfect powerful but compact laptop for work, streaming and university. It uses Apple’s powerful M3 processor to deliver improved performance over 2023 models and it is still the benchmark for high quality lightweight laptops.

The Apple Macbook Air comes in 13-inch or 15-inch screen sizes, with the latter offering more space to work.

The 13-inch is priced at £999, while the 15-inch MacBook Air is priced at £1,159 for versions with the 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. There is a 16GB RAM version for both laptops that will cost from £1,349 for the 13-inch version.

Any prices below £950 will represent a bargain for the 2024 MacBook Air but you may be able to pick up a 2023 version of the laptop for as little as £850 on Black Friday. Check the Amazon sale pages for discounts on previous generations of the laptop.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 Black Friday prices

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is one of the biggest competitors for the MacBook Air thanks to its high quality metal design, brilliant display and affordable price tag.

Originally priced at £899, you can pick one up for less than £700 at Currys in a pre-Black Friday sale and that price tag represents the lowest ever for this particular model.

The laptop uses Intel processor and graphics cards and comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, making it a powerful but affordable laptop for school, work and streaming. It’s a solid alternative to the Macbook Air if you prefer a windows laptop and has the added benefit of being much more likely to be discounted for Black Friday.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED Black Friday prices

The Asus Zenbook is actually lighter and more compact than the Macbook Air, which makes it a real competitor if weight and bulk is something you want to avoid in a lightweight laptop.

It also comes with some high end performance thanks to its Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor, and 1 TB SSD, giving it huge amounts of fast and reliable storage. With ten hours of battery life too the Asus is a fantastic all-rounder.

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is not cheap at £1,400 but you can already get £200 off at Currys in a pre-Black Friday deal. Any price for the new laptop that takes it under £1,100 would be a huge bargain. Bookmark this page to see if there are any further discounts in the run up to Black Friday.