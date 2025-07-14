Don’t miss out on this Sweaty Betty mystery box from Wowcher now just £18.99 | Wowcher

Save 85% off this three-piece Sweaty Betty set from Wowcher now just £18.99.

Looking to refresh your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank? The Sweaty Betty 3-Piece Collection from Wowcher is here to transform your fitness style for a fraction of the usual price. Now just £18.99 (was £124) that’s a huge 85% off the regular retail price.

Whether you’re a yoga enthusiast, gym-goer, or power-walker, this offer is your ticket to looking and feeling fabulous. You’ll receive three genuine Sweaty Betty activewear items with the choice of either tops or bottoms all in your selected size.

The exact styles are a mystery, adding an extra layer of fun as you wait for your order to arrive. Think of it as a stylish surprise for your fitness routine.

If you opt for the tops set your bundle could include Sweaty Betty essentials like the seamless sports bra for unbeatable comfort or the cropped vest for a flattering, breathable fit. Whether you're lifting weights or lounging in style, these pieces blend fashion with function.

If you opt for the bottoms set your bundle set may include the thermal leggings perfect or the iconic bum-sculpting leggings, designed to move with you during even the most intense gym sessions.

Durable, flattering, and incredibly comfortable, they’re ready to support any workout. Each piece is designed to provide comfort and support, letting you focus on crushing your goals, not adjusting your gear.

