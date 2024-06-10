Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boho Queen Sienna Miller has just launched a brand new collection with high street giant Marks and Spencer. The 33 item range was available to shop in store and online from Thursday June 8 and I was on the site at 8am sharp so not to miss out.

The collection was described as summer festivals meets 70’s prints and exotic adventures. It also features items inspired by some of the actress's favourite vintage finds. Now as a whole my fashion style is more minimalist meets grunge and couldn’t be further away from the boho style Sienna Miller is famous for.

Plus although I have grown fonder of the M&S fashion collections, I wouldn’t usually shop there. However, after seeing a sneak peak of the collection I couldn't wait to hand over my money.

What I ordered from the Sienna Miller collection

Pure Cotton Statement Lace Trim Blouse £55 (Sold Out) - This beautiful lace blouse looked stunning on the images of Sienna Miller and I knew it would quickly sell out. I ordered a size 10 as I know M&S are very generous with their sizing - I'm usually a 12/14 but the top fit perfectly. However, the puff sleeves and high Victorian neckline were not my style at all and I had to send this item back.

Barrel Leg Jeans £49.50 - When I ordered them, I was slightly apprehensive because of the ‘barrel’ leg’ name. I thought they may look nice on the picture, but look odd on me. I was pleasantly surprised, these are the most stylish looking (slightly cropped) jeans I have in my wardrobe.

They feel soft and comfortable to wear and I can’t wait to wear them with flats or boots. I opted for a size 12 in these and they fit really well, definitely size down when you order them.

Pure Cotton Utility Jacket £55 - On first glance I almost discarded this and thought I’ll probably just send it back, but then I tried it on. As I previously said, a utility style jacket is a must have in any capsule wardrobe and paired with the barrel jeans this is a really chic look.

I think it's one of those pieces that you may just walk past but once you put it on and look in the mirror you will definitely think different. It has a boxy style which I think gives it a bit more of an edgier look and can be worn open over a vest top or with the buttons done up as a shirt on its own.

Back Detail Ombre Slip Dress £65 in blue - WOW just wow. This dress is absolutely stunning. I have a special occasion in a few weeks and thought this would be nice but I was blown away by its beauty.

In the images for M&S it looks like the perfect maxi dress for your holiday. However, when I put the dress on I instantly felt sophisticated and glamorous. I’m not exaggerating the material drapes beautifully and the ruched side detail gives it a feminine finish.

This is the stand out item and dress style everyone should own if they want to feel chic and elegant. I love this dress so much I’ve gone and ordered it in the Ombre dress in orange mix £65 colour too. I also sized down again and ordered a 10.

If you have any special events this summer the Ombre Slip dress is the only one you need. I’m planning on wearing it with some silver sandals but you could easily pair it with some open-toed heels. I’m now eyeing up the Ruffle Maxi dress £89 to add to my wardrobe because I know it will be as stunning as the rest of the collection.

