River Island Spring must-haves for the ultimate 'jeans and a nice top' look and how to style them | River Island

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

For those ‘I have nothing to wear’ days - here are my top ‘jeans and a nice top’ outfit ideas from River Island

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a fashion journalist, I’m always looking for trending new outfits. I love clothes and shopping even more, but I have days when I look at my wardrobe and utter the words, “I have nothing to wear.” Of course, spring is the best time of year for a clear-out and refresh.

My go-to outfit has to be jeans and a top - I know, tell me you're a millennial without telling me you're a millennial. The fact is it's a classic combination that will always look good. I’ve found the best jeans from River Island and beautiful tops so you can mix and match your outfit, whether you're running errands or on a romantic dinner date. These are my must-have jeans and tops for spring and how to style them.

River Island Spring must-haves | River Island

The buttermilk yellow shade is totally on-trend for this season - you will be seeing it everywhere so paint your nails to match. Wear this Yellow Le Weekend Lover Sweatshirt £36 on its own or over a denim shirt. Paired with the Blue High-waisted pocket wide leg-jeans £52 and sneakers gives the ultimate cool-girl look.

River Island Spring must-haves | River Island

River Island Spring must-haves | River Island

River Island spring must-haves | River Island

Despite what you may have been told, you don’t need several different pairs of jeans. Just a couple of different colours that are the right fit will give you a variety of looks. Jeans can easily be dressed up or down and worn with a pair of heels or white sneakers. Just by mixing-up your jewellery, handbags and shoes will give you an endless amount of outfit choices.

Keskine | Keskine

Beauty fans are loving the new IPL hair removal device from Kerskine. Read what they’re saying here. Or use our exclusive discount code LASER 20 and click here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now