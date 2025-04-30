Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With UK temperatures rising, Brits are snapping up the Ninja Ice Cream Maker — here’s what real customers say about it.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re struggling to stay cool during this week’s hot weather, you’re not alone — and according to hundreds of UK buyers, the Ninja ice cream maker is one of the best heatwave hacks money can buy.

Officially known as the Ninja CREAMi NC300UK, this compact machine turns frozen tubs of homemade mix into creamy ice cream, sorbet or smoothie bowls at the touch of a button. And it’s not just for sweet tooths — people on high-protein diets or dairy-free lifestyles are raving about it too.

What do real buyers think?

Across Amazon UK and Currys, the Ninja ice cream maker holds an average rating of 4.6 stars, with UK buyers repeatedly praising the ease of use and how creamy the results are — even without added sugar or dairy.

“Love my Ninja Creami — such a good way for me to get my protein in via an ice cream!” wrote one verified Currys reviewer. “Worth every penny to be honest — my favourite purchase this year.”

Another buyer on Amazon shared: “I’ve got delicious creamy frozen yoghurt each time I’ve used it and I’m delighted. It’s very easy to use. I was worried about the noise — yes it’s a bit noisy but it only runs for a couple of minutes.”

One popular tip from repeat buyers? Prep multiple tubs in advance. The machine works by freezing your mixture in small containers, then spinning it into a dessert when you’re ready to eat.

“This is an amazing bit of kit,” another Amazon reviewer noted. “I’ve made banana ice cream, mango sorbet, high-protein bowls… It works brilliantly and is really fast.”

“I can eat delicious ice cream with no guilt and know exactly what’s in it,” one customer wrote. “This machine is a game changer for people with food intolerances.”

Where to buy the Ninja Ice Cream Maker in the UK

A cheaper alternative worth considering

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly ice cream maker from a reputable brand, the Cuisinart ICE31U is a strong contender at just £54.99. It offers a 1.4L capacity and two paddles for different dessert styles, and while it requires pre-freezing the bowl, it delivers excellent results in under 30 minutes. For occasional homemade ice cream without the higher price tag, it’s a solid choice.

Final word

While it’s not the cheapest kitchen gadget out there, real UK buyers agree: the Ninja ice cream maker delivers customisable, creamy results — and turns everyday ingredients into desserts you’ll actually want to eat.