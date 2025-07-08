Ninja's AF300UK doesn't normally drop to this price | Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the hugely popular Ninja AF300UK air fryer to just £124.99 for Prime Day—the lowest we’ve ever seen it.

Looking at the price trackers, the Ninja Foodi AF300UK, one of the most popular dual-drawer air fryers on the market, has hardly ever dropped below £169.99.

It's usual price is around £220, but it's Amazon Prime Day week, and until Friday, it's one of the most heavily-discounted Ninja products on Amazon right now. It's down to just £124.99.

That's an amazing price, and the only time it's been that low before was during a brief stint at Black Friday. If you blinked, you'd have missed it.

Dual drawers means you can easily feed a family in one go | Amazon

The AF300UK is the smaller 7.6-litre variant of Ninja's most popular air fryer. While it's more compact, it has the same set of six functions, the same innovative layout, and it's just as easy to use and clean.

Amazon Prime Day started this morning and runs until Friday. This deal is likely to last until the end of the promotional period, but we don't know how long stocks will last and we are confident this will be popular.

If you would rather have the larger AF400UK version, there's also a discount on that. It's not as healthy, at only 30%, but it brings the price down to £159.99 - which is a bargain.

Just be careful choosing colours, as the discount will only apply to certain variations. But this could be your best chance to bag the best air fryer on the market for a record low price.

