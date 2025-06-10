M&S is back online are we are ordering these perfect everyday Barrel Leg Trousers | M&S

Marks & Spencer is back online following the cyber attack and the good news is it’s better than ever.

Now that Marks & Spencer’s online shopping experience is back in full swing, it’s time to turn your attention to a true wardrobe essential that blends style, comfort, and versatility: the Barrel Leg Trousers in Ecru £29.50 are ideal for everyday wear.

The barrel leg silhouette is having a serious moment. Flattering and fashion-forward, it strikes the perfect balance between relaxed tailoring and subtle structure. This particular pair in a fresh ecru tone offers a chic, neutral base that complements everything from smart office separates to weekend casualwear.

M&S Barrel Leg Trousers

Crafted from a soft, breathable fabric with just enough weight to drape beautifully, these trousers are both stylish and practical. The high-rise waist flatters the figure, while the gently tapered leg adds polish without feeling restrictive.

The Barrel Leg Trousers in Ecru are affordable enough to become a staple, yet stylish enough to turn heads. Whether you're powering through meetings or catching up with friends over coffee and eggs benedict, these trousers have you covered.

Customers who have already purchased these trousers have loved them; however, a few people have warned that because of the lightweight material they can be a bit see-through so make sure you're wearing the right underwear. The barrel trousers are available in a range of sizes from 6 to 24 and different leg lengths - short/petite, regular and long.

You can pair the trousers with a tucked-in blouse or a fine-knit jumper for a sharp office look. Swap the blazer for an oversized denim jacket and white trainers for a relaxed yet refined brunch outfit.

