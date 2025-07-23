Lotto has a £8.7m jackpot up for grabs tonight

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Lotto hits £8.7m after a quadruple rollover — here’s how to play smarter and improve your chances with a syndicate for just £9.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Lottery Lotto jackpot has climbed to £8.7 million tonight after a rare quadruple rollover, giving players across the UK an even bigger prize to aim for. But with millions of tickets in play, the odds of hitting the jackpot on your own are still slim - so why not play smarter?

Joining a Lotto syndicate is the affordable way to multiply your chances of winning while still keeping costs low. Right now through Wowcher, you can get 500 real National Lottery Lotto lines for just £9, instead of the usual £30. That’s a 70% saving, and you’ll join a 50-player syndicate managed by trusted provider You Play We Play.

Syndicate play means you’re pooling hundreds of tickets and sharing in any prizes - boosting your odds dramatically compared to playing solo. Your syndicate entries cover both Wednesday and Saturday Lotto draws, and all tickets are genuine National Lottery entries that also help fund good causes across the UK.

Tonight’s quadruple rollover is one of the biggest Lotto prizes in months — so make your tickets work harder and give yourself the best possible chance of a share.

Book your syndicate lines now through Wowcher here: Join the Lotto syndicate today

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

This article was produced with the help of AI tools to assist with sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed and verified by a National World journalist before publication.

National World Play Euromillions with 500 lines and 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets £ 9.00 Buy now Buy now If you’re dreaming of one of those huge European jackpots, the Wowcher Euromillions syndicate deal is hard to beat. For just £9, you’ll get an incredible 500 Euromillions syndicate lines plus 500 genuine Millionaires Raffle tickets. All tickets are official National Lottery entries, bought and managed by You Play We Play, so you’re not betting — you’re really playing. By joining a 50-person syndicate, you massively increase your chances of winning while sharing the fun and the prizes with your group. The draws happen every Tuesday and Friday, giving you two shots each week at jackpots that can top £200 million. Ready to aim for life-changing winnings? Join your discounted Euromillions syndicate here If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133