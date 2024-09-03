The Everyday Vest by Percko can help with your posture and back pain | PERCKO

Two engineering students created a smart-vest to improve posture and alleviate back pain - and it’s taken the UK by a storm with rave reviews.

The Everyday Vest is designed to strengthen your back muscles by improving posture and encouraging movement, which leads to back pain relief. It is invisible under your clothes, so customers use it working from home, in the office, or just going about their day.

It’s had plenty of five-star reviews on Trustpilot, with one shopper saying: “I honestly thought that this would be a con so I only bought one to see what it was like. MIRACLE simple as that, what back pain, this item has given me my life back after 20 years of constant pain.”

Another admitted they were ‘quite dubious’ about the product, but added: “I have worn it constantly for 13 days (even during our mini heatwave of 30 degrees - it doesn't make you sweat etc), I have had no back pain at all and I have to say my posture is a LOT better. It's quite weird as you don't feel it pulling your back into any position etc. It's very comfy to wear, washes well. Would definitely recommend to anyone with bad posture.”

Percko is the brainchild of Quentin Perraudeau and Alexis Ucko, who created the support vests in their native France from 2014, arriving in the UK in 2021. They wanted to provide a viable, drug-free solution for back pain, and were inspired by Alexis’ father, a dentist suffering from back pain due to poor posture. The products are all registered medical devices created with a team of biomechanics experts, physiotherapists and osteopaths.

The company said their research of 4,400 testers found 92% of users are satisfied with the support vests and a study of its Tripadvisor reviews found 72.5% reported reduced pain.

One customer wrote: “Relief at last. After many years of continual back pain my Percko vest has put an end to it, I am in my 70s so no one is too old to try one of these products!”

Another praised Percko’s products for helping to regain their fitness, and said: “The product works, I am in my fifties and used to compete in athletics as an amateur. After several injuries including my back and getting on a bit with age and work I stopped training.

“I started using Percko in 2021, initially when doing rehab and exercising, then I started using it for work and the difference it made was great. In a very progressive and natural way it was nudging me to use my core and my glutes more and this was releasing my lower back and allowing me to do more.”

The bestselling Everyday Vest uses elasticated tensor technology to promote movement and provide support similar to Kinesio taping. This technology opens the chest by pulling on the shoulders and realigns the spine and pelvis through support on the lower back.

It also features adjustable clips on the waist, allowing you to customise the level of support throughout the day. If you’re feeling extra tension in your back, simply adjust the clips for personalised support.

You can choose a men or women’s top in black or nude.

The Everyday Vest is £99, but Percko is currently offering £30 off when you buy two back relief tops (£168 instead of £198). Just use the discount code GETYOUR30 when you purchase two tops before September 15.

And it also has a 100-day return period, so you can make sure you’re satisfied with the product - or get a refund.