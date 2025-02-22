The Polti La Vaporella XT120C was put to the test | National World

Review of Polti La Vaporella XT120C Steam Generating Iron that’s on offer at Amazon with 25% off in limited time deal

We’ve all got that one household chore we dread and put off forever. I hate ironing to the point I started buying crease-free clothes that avoided having to get the iron board out.

Well, I thought I hated ironing until I tested out the Polti La Vaporella XT120C. It’s a substantial bit of kit that comes with its own large boiler base that you fill with water. My first thought was, I’m going to need a bigger board.

It’s a steam generator iron, opposed to just a steam iron, as this big base is essentially its own high pressure boiler. That creates immense heat very quickly and made light work of my laundry mountain, but more on that to come.

Currys also sells a range of Polti La Vaporella steam generating irons for around £349.

Polti, which offers regular deals on its website, has made a name for itself in the steam cleaning arena. It not only revolutionised irons with its selection of steam generator versions, but also makes steam cleaners and mops for the kitchen, bathroom and more.

Its tag line is ‘steam makes you feel good’, something I crinkled my nose at until I tried it. Now, dare I say it, I genuinely look forward to ironing.

Going back to the basics, the Polti La Vaporella XT120C is the latest in a range of these irons with a focus on energy efficiency and lasting the course. It uses No Calc Technology to protect the machine against lime scale. The boiler - that is up to 8.5 bar, for those interested in numbers - is even guaranteed for 10 years because of this.

It’s Italian-made and is very good quality with a well thought out design and practicalities, making this tedious chore feel anything but.

Polti has made this La Vaporella easy to use. I could detach the boiler’s tank to fill it with water and there’s a handy dial to suit whatever type of material I was ironing. Categories are silk, wool, cotton and linen.

Plus there’s the handy energy-saving eco category for those of us still trying to save pounds on the electricity bill. When set to eco, it uses 35% less energy and 41% less water, which adds up when you think you could be ironing for half an hour or more regularly. There’s also turbo for those moments when you want to live a little or have materials harder to get creases out of.

The iron glows pink while it’s warming to the right temperature, before turning blue to give the ok to go ahead. It’s not heavy at all to pick up and has a small button to press that lets the steam gush out like a dragon’s breath, but fresher. This Polti La Vaporella iron leaves material beautifully pressed within seconds.

It’s super quick gliding over every crease imaginable and takes all the hard pressing and struggle out of this mundane household chore.

Instead, I zip through a pile of shirts, trousers and jumpers within minutes. Towels and table cloths, they’re a doddle. For the first time in my life, I look at the double bed duvet cover and don’t cringe but laugh in its face - no problemo.

Even better, they all look like they’ve been professionally laundered too. It’s worth noting that the power of the steam means you can even use it to ‘iron vertically’, billowing the steam next to upright curtains or coats to give them a refresh without putting them on an ironing board.

The only downside, if any, is that I did end up forking out for a new larger ironing board as it was squeezing on to my smaller old one.

I must say the Polti La Vaporella XT120C really impressed me. It’s changed how I see ironing forever and I realise that this is what the latest technology should be all about - making my life so much easier.

It’s worth every penny of the £399 price tag for that alone, but also other factors like the time it saves me, its ability to save on electricity costs plus how well designed and long-lasting it should be. It’ll be even better if you can bag one of the many deals around.

But this newfound love of ironing means a whole new outlook for me. Now I’ve got to reconsider what my worst household chore is after all.