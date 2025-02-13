This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Maximalism is back and Dunelm’s latest collection with interior designer Sophie Robinson unashamedly embraces the trend.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If, like me, you are utterly done with the grey skies of February, and long for brighter days with more colour, then the good news is, you don’t need to wait for the weather to turn. Dunelm’s collab with interior designer Sophie Robinson has everything you need for an injection of joy in your home.

Designer, broadcaster and the undisputed ‘Queen of Colour’, Sophie’s new collection reflects the public’s desire for colourful and bright homeware items - with Google searches for ‘maximalism’ reportedly increasing by a staggering 198% in the past month alone.

The range spans 200 products and reflects the British interior stylist’s bright and colourful style across a range of homeware items including bedding, lighting, home accessories, furniture and more. An all-out celebration of maximalism, the colourful collection also features intricate detailing such as ruffled edges and embroidery, and the best news is, products start from as little as £5, so there should be something to suit any budget.

Sophie said: “I’ve crafted this collection with Dunelm’s talented team of in-house designers, keeping the maximalist aesthetic front of mind. I know that lots of people would love to embrace more colour into their lives but get stuck around how to build the look and make it really work.

Maximalism is back with the Sophie Robinson X Dunelm collection | Dunelm

“It’s about mixing and matching, layering and storytelling and ultimately doing things your own way. I love that this carefully curated collection will give people the confidence to make bolder choices, with the reassurance that it all hangs together.”

Customers have been quick to praise Dunelm's bold new collection with reviews complimenting the ‘brilliant colours and lovely designs’, describing products as ‘fun, bright and colourful additions to a room’.

Supporting Sophie’s ongoing mission to give people the tools to embrace vibrant colour and express their personal style through pattern, the range harnesses the more-is-more approach to decorating which requires combining lots of different elements. So whether you’re looking for a pop of colour or all-out maximalism, the Sophie Robinson x Dunelm collection enables mixing and matching with confidence.

Sophie Robinson x Dunelm collection top picks

Sophie Robinson x Dunelm collection top picks | Dunelm

Sophie Robinson Candy Kilim Wool Rug: Combining an energising colour palette with striking geometric patterns, this Moroccan-inspired rug will bring a bold look to your space. Available in multiple sizes and shapes, from extra-large for your living room to stair runners for the hall, you can quickly and easily brighten up any room of your home. Prices start from £119.

Sophie Robinson Sunshine Flowers 100% Cotton Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set: Brighten up your bedroom with Sophie Robinson x Dunelm’s Sunshine Flowers bedding set. Featuring a vibrant floral design, this bedding is crafted from 100% cotton percale and creates a fresh playful ambience. Mix and match with patterns and textures from the collection to embrace a true maximalist look. Prices start at £85.

Sophie Robinson More Joy Embroidered Cotton Cushion: Sophie Robinson x Dunelm’s More Joy Cushion is great for layering or making a statement on its own. A simple way to bring playful energy into any space, it’s sure to become your new favourite cushion - a snip at £30.

Sophie Robinson Wavy Two Tier Lamp Shade: This Sophie Robinson Lamp Shade features a playful wavy design that will no doubt catch attention. Available in a range of colours and in striking velvet material, it will soon become your new home must-have. Priced from £45.

Sophie Robinson Joylene 3 Drawer Chest: Featuring intricately printed floral detailing, this chest of drawers is classic in shape, but contemporary in style. Painted in Sophie's signature navy blue shade, this iconic piece is also available as a tall cabinet and a bedside table. Get this statement piece for £379.

Sophie Robinson Balloon Glass Vase: The Sophie Robinson Balloon Glass Vase is a stunning statement piece fit for any space. Display artificial blooms or bouquets in style, and add to mantlepieces, shelves or side tables for a pop of colour and style. Proving you can add a pop of colour whatever your budget, the vase is an affordable £16.

Sophie Robinson Tie Top Single Voile Panel: Made from 100% Cotton, these Sophie Robinson voiles add a playful yet refined touch to any window. Featuring colourful tied tops, the lightweight fabric allows the natural light to create a soft and airy atmosphere in your home. Available online and in store from just £16.

Sophie Robinson Two Tone Photo Frame: Display your favourite memories or prints in style with the Sophie Robinson x Dunelm Two Tone Photo Frame. Sold in a range of bold colours, they're the perfect way to add a playful touch to your walls and they start at just £10.

The Sophie Robinson Candy Kilim Wool Rug adds even more colour to this brightly hued space | Dunelm

To browse the full collection head in-store or shop online at the Dunelm website.

Head of Design at Dunelm, Emma Anthony, is excited to finally be able to reveal the range, allowing everyone the opportunity to “unleash their creativity”. She said: “We’ve absolutely loved working with Sophie on this collection, drawing on her years of expertise and design knowledge, and we can’t wait to be able to finally reveal the range.

“The Sophie Robinson x Dunelm collection is for anyone who wants to unleash their creativity and bring some joy to their space. The collection taps into the power of colour and pattern in a new way, helping people embrace maximalism, learn home styling tips and, most importantly, have fun.”