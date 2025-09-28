Every item in Fortnum & Mason’s £2,500 Christmas Hamper revealed – and the £75 bargain alternative
Ever wondered what Christmas looks like when money’s no object? Fortnum & Mason has answered that question with The Sovereign Hamper – the most expensive Fortnum & Mason Christmas hamper of 2025, with a jaw-dropping price tag of £2,500. That’s right, two and a half grand on a Christmas hamper.
So what do you get for the cost of a family holiday? A staggering 58 items stuffed into three giant wicker baskets, ranging from vintage champagnes, fine wines and whisky to truffle oil, Christmas puddings, Cognac butter and even a set of baubles. It’s the top of the tree in Fortnum’s range of luxury Christmas hampers, a wicker designed to deliver the best festive hampers UK shoppers will see this year.
It’s the kind of food and drink haul that could fuel a small street party – or a serious sugar rush. There’s almost 2kg of biscuits alone, nearly a kilo of honeycomb, mountains of chocolates, and enough booze to keep the most determined party going well into New Year. In among the decadence you’ll even find surprises like a lobster-shaped bottle opener and Fortnum’s own Christmas crockery.
If you’re searching for Fortnum hampers 2025, this is the one everyone’s talking about.
The full list: all 58 indulgent goodies in Fortnum’s £2,500 Christmas hamper
Wines, Spirits and Bubbles
- Fortnum’s Amontillado VORS, Bodegas Tradicion, Half Bottle, 37.5cl
- Exton Park Sparkling Blanc de Blancs 2014, 75cl
- Fortnum’s English Framboise, White Heron, 20cl
- Chianti Classico, Fontodi, 75cl
- Fortnum’s Vintage Champagne, Louis Roederer, 75cl
- Fortnum’s 10 Year Old Tawny Port, Niepoort, 50cl
- Fortnum’s English Single Malt Whisky, Cotswolds Distillery, 70cl
Cakes and puddings
- Christmas Fruit Cake, 900g
- King George Christmas Pudding, 907g
- Traditional Panettone, 900g
- Traditional Mince Pies, 500g
Biscuits and bakes
- Christmas Merrilossus Biscuits, 600g
- Christmas Plum & Stem Ginger Biscuits, 250g
- Christmas Biscuit Selection, 650g
- Musical Piccadilly Biscuit Selection Tin, 300g
- Shortbread Selection Tin, 650g
- Smoked Cheese Straws, 100g
Sweet treats and chocolates
- Fortnum’s Alcohol-Infused Chocolate Tipple Truffles, 265g
- Christmas Figgy Chocolates, 165g
- Magnifici Florentine Selection, 456g
- Christmas Reindeer Noses, 125g
- Marzipan Fruits, 275g
- Christmas Peppermint Hot Chocolate, 300g
- Christmas Ultimate Chocolate Selection, 1.6kg
- Christmas Chocolate Truffles, 265g
Jams, preserves and sweet extras
- Strawberry & Champagne Preserve Amphora, 890g
- Acacia Chunk Comb Honey Amphora, 908g
- Christmas Cognac Butter, 195g
Savoury jars and condiments
- Piccadilly Piccalilli, 200g
- Caramelised Onion Marmalade, 230g
- Figs in Port, 600g
- Fig Cheese, 120g
- Fig & Fennel Chutney, 250g
- Piccadilly Wholegrain Mustard, 200g
- Fortnum’s 181 Sauce, 250ml
- Balsamic Vinegar 60, 40ml
- Cranberry Sauce, 230g
- White Truffle Oil, 100ml
- Baked Salted Mixed Nuts, 275g
- Mixed Pitted Olives, 480g
- Biscuits for Cheese Selection Tin, 400g
Teas and coffees
- Explorer’s Blend, 250g Loose Leaf Caddy
- Christmas Black Tea, 200g Loose Leaf Caddy
- Royal Blend, Loose Leaf Decorative Caddy, 125g
- Jamaica Blue Mountain Ground Coffee, 125g
Festive tableware and trinkets
- Fortnum’s Time for Tea 3-Minute Tea Timer
- Tea Strainer & Long-Handled Caddy Spoon Set
- Fortnum’s Christmas Holly 2-Cup Teapot
- Fortnum’s Christmas Holly Mug
- Fortnum’s Elephant Bottle Stopper
- Fortnum’s Bee Cocktail Picks, Set of 4
- Fortnum’s Picnic Mat, Eau de Nil
- Fortnum’s Picnic Cool Bag, Eau de Nil
- Fortnum’s Lobster Bottle Opener
- Red, Green & Gold Swirl Baubles, Set of 6
- Christmas Teatime Crackers
The Iconic Wickers
- Grand Wicker Basket
- Extra-Large Wicker Basket
- 6-Bottle Wicker Basket
This isn’t just food, it’s a show of seasonal excess. There are enough puddings, truffles and sugary biscuits here to make a nutritionist blanch. But that’s the point – Fortnum’s isn’t selling calories, it’s selling fantasy.
For many people the Merrymaker Hamper at £75 will feel more realistic, but it still delivers the essence of Fortnum’s Christmas food and drink at a fraction of the cost.
Whether you dream of a champagne-soaked fantasy or just want a slice of tradition, Fortnum’s sits firmly among the best festive hampers UK has to offer.
