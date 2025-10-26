The ESPA Wellness advent calendar is packed full of luxury products to pamper yourself this festive season | Lookfantastic

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This beauty advent calendar has a huge selection of full size products to pamper yourself with this Christmas.

This Christmas, immerse yourself in a journey of wellbeing with the ESPA Wellness Advent Calendar a luxurious collection of 25 naturally powerful gifts, now available for £175 (worth £435). Designed to nurture the mind, body, and spirit, this calendar transforms the countdown to Christmas into a daily ritual of harmony and indulgence.

Each day reveals a sensorial surprise, from invigorating cleansers and nourishing creams to rich essential oils that awaken the senses. Drawing on ESPA’s rich spa heritage and clinical skincare expertise, every treat is crafted to bring both inner balance and outer radiance. Whether it’s blissful aromatherapy, luxurious skincare, or spa-inspired rituals, each gift is a small celebration of wellbeing.

ESPA Wellness Advent Calendar

ESPA Wellness Advent Calendar | Lookfantastic

The ESPA Wellness Advent Calendar invites you to start each day with a moment of calm and indulgence. Feel the stresses of the season melt away as you explore the thoughtfully curated selection of products, each designed to restore harmony and elevate your festive spirit.

The ESPA Advent Calendar Contains:

Restful Bath Milk 100ml

Silk Scrunchie

Optimal Pro Hair Shampoo 50ml

Clarifying Clay Mineral Mask 55ml

Tri-Active Resilience Pro Biome Moisturiser 15ml

Rejuvenating Hand Cream 15ml

Tri-Active Resilience Pro Biome Serum 10ml

Energising Bath & Shower Gel 30ml

Pink Hair and Scalp Mud 30ml

Nourishing Lip Treatment 5ml

Overnight Hydration Therapy 55ml

24 Hour Replenishing Eye Moisturiser 15ml

Restorative Bath & Body Oil 15ml

Winter Spice Votive Candle 70g

Muscle Rescue Balm 15g

Optimal Skin Pro-Serum 10ml

Active Nutrients Cleansing Oil 30ml

Tri-Active Regenerating Phyto Collagen Plumping Mask 30ml

Refining Skin Polish 15ml

Optimal Pro Hair Conditioner 50ml

Invigorating Body Reviver 50ml

Optimal Skin Nutrient Mist 50ml

Soothing Pulse Point Oil 9ml

Optimal Pro-Glow Skin-Quenching Serum 30ml

Optimal Skin Pro-Cleanser 30ml

This Christmas, bring the ESPA spa experience home. With the ESPA Wellness Advent Calendar, enjoy the perfect blend of beauty, relaxation, and wellbeing—an unforgettable gift for yourself or a loved one.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

