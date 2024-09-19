Dyson has dropped some huge discounts on its air purifiers - just in time for autumn

Dyson's most popular air purifiers are £150 cheaper than usual at the moment | Dyson

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has spotted some tempting deals on top-spec Dyson air purifiers

Autumn is a great time of year to consider investing in an air purifier. The airflow in our homes will reduce as the temperatures take a tumble and we close our windows, there are some nasty allergens in the air, and it's a time of year when cold and flu bugs start to proliferate.

Air purifiers come in all shapes and sizes, and prices can start as low as £40 for something that's going to be effective in any room. But to really make a difference, it's worth spending a bit more money.

If you fancy spending a lot more money, you could always turn to the experts at Dyson, who have bundled their tried and tested technology into a range of posh purifiers. And the British-born brand is offering some big price reductions to coincide with the changing of the seasons.

The purifiers in the sale come with a free additional air filter worth £85 | Dyson

Take this Purifier Cool™ Gen1 purifying fan, for example. It's usually £449.99, but it's currently down to £299.99. It's the cheapest model they have, but it's been very warmly received, according to the reviews.

With all the discounted air purifiers in Dyson's range, the deal has been sweetened with the offer of a free additional purifier filter. These usually cost £85, so it's a bit of a bargain if you're quick enough to catch it.

