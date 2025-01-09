Dell EcoLoop Premier review: A smart backpack for all your smart devices

This Dell rucsac has a premium feel and internal dark yellow colour that puts me in mind of the interior of an expensive car.

For a maker of cheap laptops I think that’s a win.

The EcoLoop Premier’s price tag reinforces the impression that Dell is striding into new territory.

But is it worth it?

The Dell EcoLoop Premier Backpack 14-16, right, has a host of features for those who travel tech heavy. | Dell

Many people, me included, will have been given a shoulder bag with a new laptop from work. They last for years but you don't see them these days, probably because people need more space and want both hands free.

And so the laptop rucsac was born. This one isn't large at 23 litres, including a padded compartment that will take computers with 16-inch screens, but it is smart and packed with features.

Most are mundane but essential, one or two are genuinely exciting if you are a rucsac nerd like me.

The Dell Ecoloop Premier swallows a laptop and tablet - up to 16ins screen size - with ease. | Dell

Like the bottle holder which is hidden behind a flap that uses a magnet to stay shut when not in use. At first I didn't realise it had one. The stretchy mesh that could ruin the sleek look is completely hidden when you’re not carrying a bottle. Very clever.

It also has a nifty handle on the side that’s useful for hoiking it into an overhead locker, as well as a hidden pocket and lockable main zip.

The Dell Ecoloop has a host of compartments, some of which are hidden. | Dell

In fact there is no shortage of zips, I counted seven as I discovered ever smaller compartments. You will either find this organisational bonanza a delight, or recoil in the knowledge precious small items will go missing, temporarily perhaps, but almost certainly when you need them.

A hole between compartments is for a cable for charging on the go. Less technical, but more useful for me, is the fact this bag is pretty good at standing up.

It’s a simple requirement that most designers overlook. l hate it when my precious luggage topples over.

This one manages to remain upright empty, and full, and gets two big ticks from me.

The interior of the Dell Ecoloop is plush. | Dell

A ticket holder on the carry strap allows you to be quick on the draw as you run for the gate.

Dell says its eco-credentials include material made from ‘ocean-bound’ plastic, responsible dyeing and recycled packaging.

I tried using the bag to cycle to work but it’s too small to take all the things you need, in winter anyway.

You can stuff in a raincoat and maybe a snack and gloves (alongside a laptop or two) before it bulges.

The Dell Ecoloop Premier is pretty good at staying upright, empty or full. | Dell

In summary, I think this backpack is good for office workers and business travellers who go tech heavy but otherwise light. They also need, or want, to look smart, and have the money to spend on a premium piece.

Look out Apple, Dell has gone upmarket.