Worried about bored kids? These games are brilliant for keeping kids entertained during the holidays

Need a way of keeping kids happy and occupied?

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With holidays fast approaching for children across the UK, there’s plenty of time for families to enjoy spending some well-deserved quality time together.

Unfortunately, this being the UK, we can’t guarantee that the weather will be the best for lots of outdoor activities, but don’t worry.

If the sun is shining, consider taking them out on one of our Recommended bikes, or for a camping trip in one of these excellent sleeping bags.

If the weather isn’t so hot - literally - we’ve rounded up nine of the best children’s games and toys out there to keep your little ones entertained for ours on end (not a screen in site!). Happy playing...

Disney Race Home Toy Story 4 Game Disney Race Home Toy Story 4 Game £19.99 Suitable for kids aged 4+ Play this game featuring all your favourite Toy Story 4 characters; Woody, Buzz Light-year, Bo Peep, and Forky. Be the first home to win. Land on another character and send them back; so watch out where you land on the way. This game will provide family friendly fun for all ages from aged 4-years-old plus, for two to four players - so roll the dice and start your race home! The box contains sixteen toy Story 4 3D figurines, (four of each), along with one themed game board and a dice and 12 speedy coins to help get you home faster. Buy now

VTECH Kids' Camera VTECH Kids' Camera £45.00 Suitable for ages 3+ This camera is available in pink and blue and is an online exclusive product. Children can get creative snapping pictures with stamps, frames and fun effects, giving them hours and hours of fun. The camera can even be flipped so they can take selfies at the press of a button. It’s very easy to use and it also comes with games, a voice recorder, wacky photo shaker and many more exciting features for endless photography fun. Buy now

Risk Board Game, Strategy Game for Children Risk Board Game, Strategy Game for Children £29.00 Suitable for kids aged 10+ ‘Risk’ is the ultimate game of strategic conquest, and you can get it for the lowest ever price at Argos at the moment. The goal of this game is simple; players aim to conquer their enemies’ territories by building an army, moving their troops in and engaging in battle. Depending on the roll of the dice, a player will either defeat the enemy or be defeated. This is an updated version of a classic game which features 300 figurines. This game is suitable for two or more players, and for those aged 10 plus. Buy now

Frozen 2 MP3 Bluetooth Karaoke Machine Frozen 2 MP3 Bluetooth Karaoke Machine 892/5259 £50.00 Suitable for kids aged 4+ This karaoke machine is the ultimate party accessory for your children, and is perfect for rainy day play. Colourful LED lights illuminate from the perimeter of the machine, creating a magical experience for both the singer and their audience. The machine features bluetooth connection, LED light show, internal memory to store MP3 files, USB port, auto voice control. microphone volume control and echo effects control. There’s one microphone included. The ‘Frozen’ theme will, of course, appeal to all Disney fans and this is a great device for anyone who enjoys a good sing song - adults and children alike! Buy now

Personalised Children's Cooking Set Personalised Children's Cooking Set £33.75 Suitable for ages 3+ This personalised cooking set features seven miniature cooking items, all boxed up in a sweet little suitcase that also doubles up as a play cooker. It’s a great toy for little helpers in the kitchen, and it encourages your children to play and learn more about cooking. The set includes two pans with lids, one frying pan, one colander, one wooden spoon, one whisk and one spatula. Buy now

Retro Orb Mini Arcade Machine with 240 Games Retro Orb Mini Arcade Machine with 240 Games £13.99 Suitable for kids aged 3+ Enjoy hours of video game nostalgia with the Micro Arcade Machine which is loaded with 240 fun games. This console is integrated with an enhanced screen rear light to suit both bright and dim lighted environments and is suitable for children aged three and over. Buy now

Disney Villainous Game Disney Villainous Game £24.99 Suitable for kids aged 10+ A fun game with a twist, this fun game is for anyone who actually prefers the Disney villains to the heroes! In this epic contest of power, take on the role of a Disney Villain and strive to achieve your own devious objective. This game is suitable for two to six players and children aged 10 and over. The average playing time for this game is 50 minutes. Buy now

Early Learning Centre Table Top Art Toy Early Learning Centre Tabletop Art Centre £30.00 Suitable for kids aged 3+ Please note, it’s an online exclusive product which is only available for home delivery. The double-sided board features a wipe-clean whiteboard on one side and a chalkboard on the reverse. Lay it flat in the base, or stand up for a traditional easel look. Kit also contains sheets of paper and board clips to create more permanent artworks. Complete with chalks, crayons and whiteboard pens too so there’s everything your child needs to get creative time and time again. Buy now