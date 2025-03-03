Get that faux-glow with these celebrity-approved fake tan products from natural glow to sun-kissed bronze | Getty

A glimpse of sunshine and we're already dreaming of summer. Unfortunately, it's barely even Spring yet, so we'll have to hold off on our holiday planning for a few more months.

That doesn’t mean we can't look like we've just popped over to Santorini for the weekend. Thanks to the wide-range of fake tan products on the market right now we can get that faux-glow all year round. I’ve curated a list of the best celebrity-approved fake tans whether you are wanting a natural glow or full bronzed goddess look.

The majority of these products are self tan foams and whilst there are other lotions, sprays and oils on the market, I’ve learnt - through years of testing - foams work best for a fool-proof and streak-free natural looking tan.

Kylie Jenner is the global ambassador for Australian brand Bondi Sands and says it's her favourite brand for at-home self-tanner. The Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam £12.24 (rrp £17.49 30% off) is enriched with aloe vera and coconut and suitable for olive skin tones. It comes in two different shades: light/medium or dark.

Molly Mae Hague developed her own fake tan brand Filter By Molly-Mae Self Tanning Mousse Medium £21. The former Love Island star wanted to create a tanning product that aligned with her own beauty standards, emphasising a natural, radiant tan. There are three shades to choose from: medium, dark and extra dark.

Vogue Williams also decided to create her own fake tan with Bare by Vogue Self-Tanning Foam £15.75 (rrp £22.50 save 30%). The TV star created the brand to make people feel confident and beautiful while tanning. She wanted to create a range of products that were easy to apply, healthy for the skin, and gave a streak-free finish. It comes in four shades: light, medium, dark and ultra dark. The brand has a range of products including face mists, instant tan, gradual tans, towels, and mitts.

Kate Moss the supermodel has reportedly been using the iconic St Tropez fake tan since becoming an ambassador in 2013. The St Tropez Award Winning Set £31.50 (rrp £39 15% off) will make you look like you’ve just got back from visiting the French coastline. The set includes Gradual Tan Classic Firming Body Lotion, Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse – and Applicator mitt. Everything you need for the perfect glow.

Claudia Winkleman previously admitted to using gravy granules as a fake tan substitute while filming The Traitors. However the Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta® Glow Pad Self Tanner for Face Intense Glow 20 Applications £39 are actually what she swears by. According to Hello! the TV host said they’re so good she can’t live without them. The self-tanning towelette is for the face and develops a rich colour while providing exfoliating and anti-aging benefits.

