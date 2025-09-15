Win houses, cars, or luxury holidays with BOTB - and save money on each draw with a monthly pass | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Enter BOTB competitions to win cars, homes, and lifestyle prizes more cheaply with the new monthly pass, starting from just £9.99

Prize draw competition firm BOTB offers some seriously expensive prizes for seriously cheap prices - but there's a way to save even more money.

For example, thousands of people across the country enter the monthly prize draws to win a dream home, because they cost around £1.

Or thousands more enter prizes every week to win dream cars - because they can cost as little as a few pence.

Supercars are given away weekly with BOTB | BOTB

But BOTB has just launched a new monthly pass, which gives you at least 28 entries per month for a fraction of the price of the standard fee.

By signing up to a monthly pass, you actually enter 21 competitions automatically a month, with a collective prize value of £2.3 million, without lifting a finger.

It saves up to £117 compared to entering each competition individually, and you can save at least 49% off the individual prices.

The plans start at just £9.99, and this base package gives you two entries to win a house, 12 entries to win six luxury cars, eight entries to win a prize in a lifestyle competition, two entries to any instant win competition, and four entries to the dream car competition.

People are winning life-changing prizes all the time | BOTB

You can save even more money paying yearly for the plan, and annual fees start at £107.89 thanks to a 10% discount.

Founded in 1999, BOTB has given away prizes to over 502,000 people, including £109m-worth of cars so far.

To see all the competitions on offer through BOTB at the moment, click here. Or to sign up to a pass, click here.

