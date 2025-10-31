Lee Underwood says he's going to treat his mum to something special with the proceeds of his win | BOTB

A 10p ticket wins Lee Underwood a £70,000 Audi RS6, and he plans to treat his mum with part of the winnings

A 10p ticket has earned Lee Underwood a £70,000 Audi RS6 – and he’s planning to treat his mother with some of the winnings, since he can’t drive himself.

The dream car giveaway company BOTB sent a film crew to Lee’s home to deliver the news in person. His prize, a 600bhp Audi estate, was parked just outside the house he shares with his mum, in Jarrow, Newcastle.

"Lee, you've just won an RS6 for 10p," said BOTB presenter Christian Williams, gesturing to the striking blue car with distinctive gold alloy wheels. Lee revealed he’d splashed out on 10 tickets, spending a total of £1.

Lee's new car can get from 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds... If he gets a driving licence | BOTB

When the idea of taking the £49,000 cash alternative was mentioned, Lee’s mother, who also doesn’t drive, quickly jumped in: "are you gonna treat your mam?"

"I always do," Lee replied. "I think I'll eventually move out, put the money on a deposit, and get a house."

