Best portable BBQs: small barbecues, including bucket and camping BBQs

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Cooking outside is a sensory experience, and there’s very little that feels as good as the slow sizzle of food on the BBQ. Big BBQ setups, however, can be somewhat cumbersome, and very few make it further than the outdoor decking, patio or lawn space. What if you could purchase a high-performing and easy to use BBQ that you could take with you wherever you go?

Luckily, you can do just that, and whether you’re wanting to head to the fields, festivals, beaches or campsites, these portable barbecues fit the bill perfectly, being easy to carry, lightweight and simple to slip into camping or expedition setup.

What should I look for in a portable BBQ? Propane or butane gas?

When looking at the right portable BBQ for you, there are few things to consider. Bear in mind that regulators and gas have to be sold separately, so pay careful attention to the fitting, attachments and whether your BBQ runs on propane or butane, or both.

Larger gas bottles add weight significantly, so if carrying ability is your number one priority, it’s worth looking at options that can accommodate smaller canisters.

Can you get a foldable portable BBQ?

Foldability is another one to watch out for - many of the barbecues we’ve featured have sturdy, folding legs, but if you’re cooking for large numbers it may well be worth testing the robustness and durability of your BBQ setup when you add weight.

What do portable BBQs weigh?

And of course, the definition of ‘portable’ changes dramatically from person to person and from situation to situation, so take some time to assess what you really need your setup for - we’ve tested a range of options here but the weights on even portable, travel setups can vary from as little as 2kg to as much as 30kg.

Best portable barbecues at a glance

Which is the best portable BBQ?

Vango Combi IR Grill Cooker Best For tabletop camping cooking £ 62.00 Buy now Buy now Pros: Cons: The Combi IR Grill Cooker from Vango is a great all-round option that suits a variety of different purposes whilst out and about or on camping trips. The benefit of the infrared grill is that it offers a very high heat output whilst being low on resources and efficient when it comes to gas consumption. Easy lighting and accurate heat controls mean that it suits a range of cooking and may perhaps be the ‘go to’ grill for everyday camping.

Campingaz Camping Chef Folding Stove Best For value for money £ 40.00 For the price, we found that the Campingaz Camping Chef Folding Stove is one of the best portable BBQs on the market at the moment. It’s also got lots of space for hungry mouths - double gas burners as well as a 1500W central tube burner that’s perfect for toasting or quick-grilling. It operates off Campingaz cylinders with the appropriate regulator (has to be bought separately) and the Piezo ignition provides match-free lighting too. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Vango Camp Chef Explorer 2X Best For durability £ 153.00 Buy now Buy now This is a large adventure-ready stove perfect for longer expeditions or camping trips. We particularly liked the three-sided windscreens that provide shelter for the powerful burners - meaning it’s easy to light and operate in strong breezes and makes temperature control a lot easier. It’s a robust, sturdy device too and its steel construction feels rugged and utilitarian.

Outwell Asado Gas Grill Best For portability £ 72.00 Buy now Buy now Outwell have offered a traditional BBQ experience with the Asado Gas Grill but put it into a diminutive package that means it’s a perfect option for taking down the beach or camping out with friends and family. The removable grill shelf means it’s very easy to clean after use, and the folding legs and sturdy handles offer both portability and peace of mind when you’re cooking your food. It’s also thoroughly efficient.

Easy Camp Campfire Tripod Deluxe Best For traditional cooking £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now The Camp Fire Tripod from Easy Camp is a clever construction which suspends a fire tray and a grill on a 1.5m high tripod. The levels are adjustable, so you can get just the right grill on your food, and the stable construction allows for a decent fire to be built up on the tray itself. There’s nothing quite like the smell of food cooked on a real fire, and for the traditionalists among us, we’d recommend this option as a great way to go.

Robens Wayne Grill Best For simplicity £ 40.00 Buy now Buy now You can’t get much more basic, or more portable, than the excellent Wayne Grill from the camping experts Robens. We got the impression the grill has been both well-designed and well constructed from Stainless Steel - it only weighs 2.5kg and features a stable base alongside a foldable grilling surface. It comes with a carry bag and it’s flexible too - you can use both charcoal and wood in it.