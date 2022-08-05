Best mattresses for children: help your child grow and sleep | Best mattresses for children: help your child grow and sleep

A great mattress can help your child get the peaceful slumber they need, and help support their spines as they grow. Here are our picks

We all know how important sleep is for a growing child. The NHS notes how good sleep is for their mental and physical health - and you only have to spend time with a sleep-deprived child to know they’re onto something.

So we do our best to give our little ones a good bedtime routine and make sure they are snuggled in their beds at a decent time each evening so they get a good night’s sleep.

One thing we are given less guidance on, however, is what mattress we should choose for our child to help them get the best night’s sleep possible.

Here’s what you need to know.

What should I think about when buying a mattress for a child?

The first thing to know when buying a mattress for a child is that children tend to move around in the night more than adults, and because their shape and weight is always changing as they grow, they need a mattress that offers them lots of support.

Next, consider what type of frame you are buying the mattress for.

If it’s a bunk bed, then there’s a legal requirement to have at least 16cm of space above the top of the mattress and the side rails to prevent your child rolling out of the top bunk and causing injury, so get measuring before you make a purchase.

If you have a young child who is still prone to bed-wetting then a mattress with removable covers is a must.

Otherwise you may find yourself with a stained mattress very quickly with smells that are difficult to remove. (We’d also advise investing in a mattress protector, in this instance).

What size mattress should I choose for my child?

Children are, of course, still growing so it can be difficult to know what size mattress to buy for them - particularly if they are quite tall or have regular growth spirts.

As a child grows, their body shape and weight change frequently so you may find you have to change a child’s mattress more frequently than you would your own to accommodate these changes.

There’s a big difference, for example, in the size and shape of a four-year-child compared to the size and shape of a 11-year-old child.

As a general rule of thumb, however, a single mattress would be best for young children aged 3 to 10, whereas a small double would be perfect for ‘tweens’ and teenagers aged 11 and above.

Where possible, you should always think ahead and buy a mattress which will be suitable for the next few years so this may influence your decision on size.

What firmness should I be looking for in a children’s mattress?

As a general rule a medium soft or medium-firm mattress should work well for most children, providing a good balance between comfort and spinal support.

We wouldn’t recommend buying a mattress which is too soft for a growing child as this is unlikely to provide the support they need for their growing bones, but neither would we recommend one which is too firm as this won’t adapt in any way to their changing body either.

Do I have to buy a mattress made specifically for children?

In short, the answer is no. You’ll find our product gallery below contains a mixture of kids mattresses and mattresses suitable for adults too.

The main thing to look for in a mattress for a child, as we have outlined above, is one which will provide both support and comfort to ensure they can get the best night’s sleep possible.

Mattresses which are made specifically for children have been made with this careful balance in mind, along with potential size requirements we have listed above in terms of the bed frame they are made for, but some adult mattresses will also do the job just as well.

You’ll find our top eight picks below.

What mattresses are available for adults?

We’ve also reviewed some of the best mattresses, and associated accessories, available for adults.

Happy Beds Fusion Lite Memory and Reflex Foam Orthopaedic Mattress Best For easy to clean £ 159.00 Buy now Buy now This mattress has both reflex foam and memory foam, meaning it gives a fairly firm yet comfortable feel. Complete with a cover sporting a charming star pattern, this mattress is really easy to clean - ideal if you are concerned that your child may still have some night-time accidents. With a depth of 15cm, it could snuggly fit onto a top bunk bed if required,. Various sizes available, including single and small double. Prices starting at £159, depending on the size chosen.

Simba Simba Hybrid Kids Mattress Best For an excellent boxed option £ 349.00 Buy now Buy now The Simba Hybrid mattress offers all the same support, comfort and unique materials as the adult version; titanium aerocoil springs and certiPUR foam layers. This mattress is suitable for children aged 3 upwards. An extra layer of foam has been included so that parents will be just as cosy as their little ones when you snuggle up next to them for the all-important bed time story. This added layer means the mattress will continue to support your child well as they grow. Because Simba know that many kids sleep with their siblings in bunk beds, or have smaller bed frames, they’ve made sure that it will fit snuggly in a shallow frames for increased safety so everyone can sleep safely. Available as a single mattress.

Bensons for Beds Silentnight Healthy Growth Junior Mattress Best For back support £ 229.99 Buy now Buy now As the name of this mattress suggests, it has been made especially to give youngsters all the support they need as they get while they get that vital sleep to help them grow up big and strong. The open coil springs are intelligently zoned to provide firmer support to pressure points such as the back, joints and hips so they can be sure of the most comfortable night’s sleep too. The mattress is hypoallergenic and breathable, allowing air to circulate so your little ones get a cool night’s sleep all year round and wake feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day. It is handmde in Britain using environmentally friendly materials, and has a five year guarantee. Available as a single and small double mattress.

Very Jaybe Simply Kids Anti-allergy Foam Free Sprung Mattress Best For anti-allergy £ 119.00 Buy now Buy now Jaybe is a well-known family brand, and that’s why they’ve created this mattress with innovative Purotex anti-allergy technology to help all children get the sleep they deserve. It offers a 100% natural pro-biotic remedy that not only lowers the presence of dust mites and other allergens, but also absorbs moisture. If your child is sensitive to allergens then this is the mattress for them as it has been created to actively reduce allergic reactions. A medium firmness spring system means that your little one’s weight will be evenly distributed throughout the night, no matter how much they wriggle about, while the high-density (HD) insulator pad gives the ultimate level of comfort.Added support and comfort comes from the deep cushion layers of breathable smart fibres, which cleverly mould to the unique contours of your child’s body. Available as a single mattress.

Wayfair Stompa S Flex Airflow Reflex Foam Mattress Best For a lengthy trial period £ 189.99 Buy now Buy now This is a hypoallergenic mattress which features active airflow technology to helps regulate temperature and moisture throughout the night. This is an ideal feature for a child’s mattress as their extra movement during the night means children are more prone to getting too warm under the duvet - and the last thing they, or you, want is to have their sleep disturbed. The zipped cover is easily removed and is machine washable so you can be sure that you can always keep the bed fresh and clean, while a medium-firmness offers all the support needed. It has less than a 16cm depth so it can be used in a bunk bed or a single bed frame. You can buy this mattress with peace of mind, as you can buy now and then your child can try for 100 nights - and if they decide it’s not for them then you can return fuss free. It can take around 30 nights to break a new mattress in, so be sure to make sure they give it a good month before making any decisions on how they feel. Available as a single mattress.

Emma Original Mattress Emma Original Mattress Best For a mattress that will last for years £ 339.00 Buy now Buy now The Emma mattress might not be one that’s made specifically for children, but as it’s a great option for a supportive yet super soft, fluffy mattress it’s perfect for growing little ones. Lovely and soft, yet will feel supportive on their small frame thanks to the HRX foam, which is intended to keep spines aligned. A firmness rating of 6-7 out of 10 makes Emma’s Original Mattress a good mid-way mattress with medium firmness suitable for children as it will give them the support they need without being too firm. A 200-night trial means you can buy with complete peace of mind and be 100% sure that it’s right for you - and if it’s not you know you can return with no questions asked. Various sizes available, including single and small double. Prices starting at £249.50, depending on the size chosen. The Emma mattress currently has up to 50% off too.

Tempur Tempur Original Mattress Best For luxury £ 669.00 Buy now Buy now This is another mattress which hasn’t been designed specifically for children, but will work well for them. That’s because this medium feel mattress provices the perfect balance of comfort and support, plus it’s easy to maintain as you don’t have to turn it and it comes with removable covers. That means you can be sure they’re always getting the best night’s sleep without having to change a thing, and keeping the bed clean is simple. Again, as it’s also suitable for adults this makes it an excellent choice for all children to stand the test of time - particularly older children who are nearing adulthood or those who have frequent growth spirts. Various sizes available, including single and small double. There’s also a choice of three thicknesses too so you can tailor this to your child’s needs. Prices starting at £669 depending on the size chosen. You’ll also get a matresss topper, worth up tp £135, for free with your purchase.