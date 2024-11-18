Antler luggage is on sale | Antler

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Early Black Friday luggage deals from luxury brand Antler has launched on its Logo series from £99

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antler suitcases are on offer from £99 in an early deal from the British heritage brand. The high-end luggage in its Logo series are the first items to have their prices slashed from today, Monday November 18.

Shoppers looking to bag bargain prices on the premium, on-trend luggage can find deals of up to 40% off the Logo Heritage Collection and Single Stripe suitcases at the Antler website here.

We have highlighted some of the cheapest and best offers below, which start at cabin suitcases ideal for short haul trips from £99. The Antler store on Amazon is also offering 30% off suitcases with a voucher.

There are savings of up to £230 to be made on a suitcase trio set or £90 on individual suitcases. We are keeping on top of all the best luggage deals during November and the Black Friday sales that you can read more on here.

Antler Antler Logo Cabin Suitcase Best For short haul and weekend breaks £ 99.00 Antler Buy now Buy now This cabin sized suitcase in the Antler Logo series measures 40cms by 55cms by 20cms so is ideal as carry on luggage for flights. It comes in five colours and the normal price of £165 is slashed down to £99.

Antler Antler Medium Sized Suitcase Best For checking in on a longer holiday £ 117.00 Antler Buy now Buy now Ideal for longer holidays when checking in luggage, this high quality suitcase with four wheels is usually £195.

Antler Antler Large Cabin Suitcase Best For Short haul or long haul carry on luggage £ 136.50 Antler Buy now Buy now This Large Cabin Suitcase is normally £195 but shoppers can save nearly £60. It comes in nine different colours and measures 39.5cms by 58cms by 24cms.

Antler Antler Large Suitcase Best For long haul travel when checking in luggage £ 135.00 Antler Buy now Buy now Usually £225, shoppers can save £90 on this large Antler suitcase, now £135. Ideal for long haul travel when checking in luggage, it comes in five distinctive colours.

Antler Antler Single Stripe Large Suitcase Best For Long haul travel to check in luggage and have peace of mind for moving around easily with its four wheels £ 154.00 Antler Buy now Buy now In the Single Stripe range, this large suitcase is reduced from £220 to £154 and is a practical four wheeler.

Antler Best For Stocking up on cases to suit all occasions and holidays or ideal for a family £ 351.00 Antler Buy now Buy now A set of three Antler suitcases in the Logo range - a Cabin, Medium and Large. Normally £585, the set is now £351.