This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Leftovers is the best you’ve never seen - and this is your chance to rectify it 👼

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leftovers is the best TV show you haven’t watched.

Amazon has slashed the price on the full boxset in its spring sale.

Find out why I think you need to watch it.

The Leftovers is the best TV show you probably haven’t heard of - let alone watched. Despite being critically acclaimed, it flew so far under the radar when it first aired it is almost criminal.

Based on the book of the same name by Tom Perrotta, it was released by HBO in the mid-2010s and I’ve not stopped thinking about it since it ended. Justin Theroux leads the cast - and Doctor Who legend Christopher Ecclestone is also a major part of it.

But now is the perfect time to finally open your heart to this truly amazing show as the DVD boxset has had its price slashed in Amazon’s Spring Sale . Here’s all you need to know:

What is The Leftovers?

Christopher Eccleston | Getty Images for ReedPOP

Let’s start at the beginning shall we. The HBO show , which was co-created by one of the minds behind Lost (Damon Lindelof), is set in the wake of an event called the ‘Sudden Departure’ . A rapture-like moment, it saw 2% of the global population simply disappear.

Starting out in Mapleton, New York, it picks up three years later as people attempt to pick up their lives following the ‘Sudden Departure’. There is a new cult that has arrived and begins to clash with the townsfolk.

But why should you watch The Leftovers?

Okay, so that is a brief synopsis out of the way - but why is it worth the hype? Simply put The Leftovers is one of the most beautiful and moving shows I’ve ever had the pleasure of experiencing.

It explores grief and the passage of time in truly stunning ways. But beyond that it is also truly buck wild and inventive - it takes its premise of a post-Sudden Departure world in ways you cannot imagine.

Despite its high-concept ideas and quasi-post apocalyptic setting (since an apocalypse of a form has occurred) it remains focused on the human stories of its characters and never loses sight of that. The Leftovers also has just one of the best title sequences from season two onwards.

All of the cast bring their A-game and it features plenty of recognisable faces. From Margaret Qualley to Liv Taylor and Justin Theroux - while The White Lotus fans can enjoy another exceptional performance from Carrie Coon.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

It will open your mind and touch your heart. Even eight years after it ended, the Garvey family lives on long in my memory - and the finale is truly one of the best you will ever see.

In a time when shows get axed left, right and centre, it has a definitive end and you don’t leave feeling shortchanged. Let the Mystery Be.

Amazon slashes prices on The Leftovers in Spring Sales

You can pick up all 28 episodes for just £22.48 right now and I promise you, as a TV writer, you won’t regret it. Click here to purchase The Leftovers from Amazon .